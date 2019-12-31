Clear

New Year's Eve not the worst for traffic accident deaths

While the holiday has a bad reputation for drinking and driving, a summer holiday holds the top spot for traffic deaths

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Like many in North Iowa, Troy Pitzenberger is welcoming 2020 at home with family.

"Just go home and watch the ball drop and spend time with the boys and have them cheer in the New Year with some grape sparkling water."

He thinks New Year’s Eve is the most dangerous night of the year for motorists.

According to numbers by the state of Iowa, the fourth of July has the most fatalities of any of the holidays. Thanksgiving and Labor Day also beat out New Year’s. Jen Lunning from Mason City thinks years education have made drivers smarter about drinking on New Year’s.

"With the designated drivers, and people really promoting that, it makes it a lot safer if people just stay where they're at,” she said.

Pitzenberger mentions that it makes sense Fourth of July is at the top of the list.

"People are out and about, having bon fires, parties and yep, that's probably a big reason for it."

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Tom Williams says there are more drivers out on the roads during the summer, when it's easier to get around.

"I would definitely say the weather has a lot to do with it. More people are out traveling on those holidays,” he said.

He also says driving impaired is something we don't have to deal with, it's a simple decision whether or not to pick up the car keys after some drinks.

"It’s 100 percent preventable. One bad choice can have lasting results, not only for that person, family members. Somebody that they may hit, their family members, and the list goes on and on as to the devastation it can cause."

Temps rise for midweek
