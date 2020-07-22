New Visitor Information Booth sits in Peace Plaza to help out the public

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus pandemic has caused many interruptions in the past several months and something else that's causing headaches is all the construction happening in downtown Rochester. So to help you out, especially if you're just visiting, there's a brand new Visitor Information Booth.

In Peace Plaza sits the new booth and it could be doing more than just informing the public. A team with the organization Experience Rochester recently upgraded it to serve both visitors and locals. In the past, there was a kiosk on the other side of Peace Plaza, but the construction ran it off. The President of Experience Rochester, Joe Ward said he originally thought with the pandemic, they wouldn't need it because Rochester wouldn't have any visitors, but he's finding out it's actually the opposite. "If you're a visitor going somewhere, you're a little apprehensive right now first of all because of the pandemic. Second of all, if you're coming to Rochester, maybe you have another issue you're concerned about," explained Ward. "So we want to show some empathy, we want to show support for patients coming here and just make them feel a little comfortable."

One of the ambassadors working the booth is Don Supalla. He's lived in Rochester for years and he said he appreciates living here more now than ever before. "It's the people interaction and finding out where they've come from and where they've been," Supalla said. "For a local resident, for me, it's very inspiring to hear their stories about how people have taken care of them while they're here in Rochester."

Ambassadors will be working at the booth throughout the week and they encourage you to come here with any questions you have or just to say hi. It's open Monday through Friday from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.