Clear

New Ulm diocese in Minnesota reaches $34M settlement with abuse victims

The Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota has reached a $34 million settlement in its bankruptcy case with 93 people who say they were sexually abused by priests and others.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 1:52 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — The Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota has reached a $34 million settlement in its bankruptcy case with 93 people who say they were sexually abused by priests and others.

Attorney Jeff Anderson, who represents many of the survivors, says it includes contribution of $8 million from the diocese and its parishes with the rest coming from insurance carriers. If the bankruptcy court approves the plan, the survivors will vote, and then their claims will be evaluated to determine award amounts for the individuals.

Anderson praised the survivors Wednesday for advancing the child protection movement and making their communities safer for kids.

Bishop John LeVoir says the settlement represents the diocese's commitment to finding a fair resolution for victims and survivors while continuing its ministry in southern and west-central Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking our severe potential tonight and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Potentially Severe Storms Tonight and Overnight

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another day, another chance for severe weather; heat on the way

Image

Humboldt softball player battles cancer

Image

Ice Cream Rules Rochesterfest

Image

How do the homeless stay cool in the heat?

Image

Farmers learn about 2018 Farm Bill

Image

Man shot in Rochester

Image

Baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 6/25

Image

Old school building sold

Community Events