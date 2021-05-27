New 'Summer of Shop Local Rochester' campaign offers gift card incentives

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you shop local this summer you may have the chance to win a gift card to Rochester businesses.

It's all part of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce's Summer of Shop Local campaign.

Director of Programs Sam Gill says the chamber has done similar versions of the campaign in the past but this one will be more interactive for businesses and shoppers.

Gill says this year is particularly important as many of us are aware of how much small businesses have struggled during the pandemic.

"As we're emerging and as we continue on our path to recovery as a community supporting small businesses is going to be such a critical thing to do to make sure we do continue forward on that path to recovery," he said.

To participate in the campaign customers will first show their support for a retailer, restaurant, or service business by making a purchase.

Then, you'll either snap a picture of that purchase, a picture of your at the business itself, or with a service provider.

The next step is to share it with the Rochester chamber on its Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter page. That will automatically enter you to win a gift card while also showing your support for local businesses.

"They're the people who really make our community shine and really one local purchase makes a huge difference when it comes to shopping local," Gill said. "The Shop Local campaign is all about that concept; how can we support local business and have some fun while doing it?"

Winners will be selected at the end of each month, beginning this month and running until September.