New Store House of Hoodies Grand Opening in Apache Mall

Home is where the hoodie is... That's what new storehouse of hoodies owner says -- who's grand opening was Thursday at Apache Mall.

Johnson started the concept for House of Hoodies in January. Daniel Johnson co-owns the business with his kids.

Before moving his business to Rochester, his brand had locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Since he has family in Rochester, he wanted to refocus his efforts back home, where he was able to open up pop-up stores in Apache Mall. With much success, the brand was able to get a more permanent location.

Johnson says he wants his designs to be inviting, friendly, and universal.

"I came up with my new design; the turtle and the hare, that just speaks on life, sometimes you move slower, sometimes you move faster but we still all on the same track."

With the growing support for his business, Johnson hopes to give back to the community. House of Hoodies is located right outside the food court in Apache Mall and will remain open through December 2021.