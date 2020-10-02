New Stewartville apartment complex set for open house in coming months

Flats 55 is a four story complex with 16 two bedroom and 39 one bedroom units starting at market rental rate.

All units include a walk-in closet and underground parking.

City of Stewartville Housing Director Heather Holmes says this is just what the city needs. She is hopeful that new apartment complexes being built will help with the shortage in housing.

"It's no secret there's a housing shortage everywhere. We need multiple kinds of housing, single and multi-family."

They are set to open for leasing in February 2021. The city has worked closely with the developers to make this project happen.

The property owner plans on hosting an open house within the next two months.