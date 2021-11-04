New Shopko Optical Center to open in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Shopko Optical says it’s opening a new center in Albert Lea.

The company says the new location at 1629 Blake Avenue should open in March 2022 and offer complete eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.

“We are elated to add a Shopko Optical center to the Albert Lea community,” says Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “With the new center, we will continue our mission of offering the outstanding eye care that people have come to know and love from Shopko Optical.”

The company says the Albert Lea location will create five to seven jobs.

Shopko closed its department store in Albert Lea in May 2019.