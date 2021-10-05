New Rochester restaurant opening soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tavern 22, a new Rochester neighborhood grill, was planning to open today but moved the grand opening to this weekend.

This is not the first time the opening of the restaurant has been delayed.

Due to the chip shortage, the shipment of some restaurant equipment has been delayed.

Tavern 22 Owner Scott Schneider said that he wanted to make sure they are able to serve the community to the best of their ability.

"We've been sliding it," said Schneider. "We feel like we'll open when we're best prepared to give the customers the best service we can. We're still ironing out a few things, a few pieces of equipment that got late that we're still getting programmed. We decided it'd be better to wait a few more days and open up when we're good and ready to give the best service."

While many food industry jobs have experienced staffing shortages through the pandemic, Schneider said that he feels grateful Tavern 22 did not experience this problem.

"We have not had any problems with that," said Schneider. "We actually have been blessed - and that was one of my biggest stressors getting back into it - because you always hear the nightmare stories about getting staff. We have just had a great response to applications. We've actually had too many applicants. We could have hired 20 or 30 more that were qualified. We just only have so many spots."

Tavern 22 will have a staff of 40 and serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The neighborhood grille has patio seating with firepits, video game machines, and pool tables.

Schneider said the earliest they could open would be Saturday, but that could get pushed back to Sunday or Monday of next week.