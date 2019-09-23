Clear
New Rochester group aims to get more girls into tech

It's called Queen City Computer Club.

Sep 23, 2019
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 4:07 PM
Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new club in town aiming to get more girls into the technology industry. 

It's called Queen City Computer Club. Every week, women who work in technology mentor girls on what they want to learn. It can be anything from programming, to hacking, to art. 

Computer science teacher John Bartucz started it under his non-profit organization, Rochester Area Youth Tech Community. He started it after noticing not many girls were enrolling in his computer science classes. 

"I still think that a lot of girls don't take those classes because they don't feel they belong," he explained. "So, we really wanted to start a place where girls feel like they belong and they can enjoy technology, and learn about it, and have that passion, and feel really supported by women who have made a career in that."

The club had its first meeting this past Sunday and about 20 girls showed up! Bartucz said he hopes the club grows even more. 

"There just haven't been a lot of opportunities to do things like this. So, I think if we can get into the high schools and the middle schools and even in the elementary levels and just let girls explore and have the opportunity to try it out, it will naturally grow," he said. 

Women who want to help mentor or girls who want to be mentored can get involved by contacting the group here, or by showing up to the Sunday meetings at 2pm at Castle Community. 

