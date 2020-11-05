New Rochester Hotel to Open in March

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new hotel will be opening its doors in Rochester next spring.

Hyatt House Rochester will be taking in visitors starting next March, and guests will be able to stay in one of 172 rooms. There will also be a new bar on the in the building.

Rochester City Council Member Patrick Keane says he's excited to see developers invest in Downtown Rochester, and recognize its potential.

"My sense is that these people that understand the markets are coming in and studying Rochester and saying 'this is a good place to be,' and as a council member and as a representative or official for the city, I love to see that. I love to see that the markets are working, and that the investments are coming our way."

Keane also says this project has created construction jobs over the past two years since developers broke ground.