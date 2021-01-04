New Rochester City Council Members Take Office

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four new Rochester city council members took their oath of office during a virtual ceremony Monday afternoon.

City Council President Brooke Carlson, along with council members Mark Bransford of Ward 2, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick of Ward 4, and Molly Dennis of Ward 6, were sworn in remotely. After raising their right hands, members took a moment to share their vision for the Med City in the coming years.

"With this new council and our partners in the community, we have the opportunity to build on and innovate around the issues that really matter to us," said Carlson. "Like economic rebuilding, but also affordable living, sustainability, and equity, to make this the very best community it can be for generations to come."

Council Member Mark Bransford spoke to the need for affordable housing in his remarks, saying, "Soliciting development of workforce-priced housing should be our top priority, and in particular, housing with ownership options. The biggest source of inequity is those who rent vesus those who own."

Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick also shared her priorities, stating her desire to "find answers to the most significant issues facing us. Things like fair and equitable housing, living and prevailing wages, public safety, food security, and sustainable development.

As Council Member Molly Dennis shared her goals, her children unexpectedly entered the camera frame. Welcoming them into her arms, Dennis said, "I ran for office because of my children, and I ran for office because of your children, Rochester."