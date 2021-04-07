New RPU program helps struggling customers with utlity bill

ROCHESTER, Minn- If you are struggling to pay your utility bill, there is a new program offering assistance. Earlier this week, Rochester Public Utilities launched the "Neighbors Chipping In" program. The program allows RPU customers to help out struggling RPU customers by having their monthly utility bill rounded up to the next whole dollar amount.

Non-profits in The Med City like Three Rivers Community Action, are teaming up with RPU to assist with the program.

"There's a great need in the community for helping paying bills," said its energy programs coordinator Lynette Engellhardt Stott. "Low-income families have many competing bills to pay. We know that during COVID, a lot of expenses have gone up, people have lost income, and so it might be really difficult to stretch limited dollars."

Three Rivers is also processing energy assistance applications in Goodhue, Rice, and Wabasha counties.

"It's a great program," said RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson. "We've had this in the works for a while and we're very proud of what this program will do for RPU customers."

Anyone who wishes to be part of the program, must have an RPU account, download an enrollment form, and return it to RPU Customer Care.