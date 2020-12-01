New President named for Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The new President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will be Ryan Parsons.

The Board of Directors made the announcement Tuesday that Parsons will take over on January 19 for current Kathleen Harrington, who will retire from her duties.

“Ryan has served for 12 years at the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC (in North Dakota) in a variety of positions most recently as a member of the leadership team,” says Lizzy Haywood, Chair of the Board and CEO of People’s Food Cooperative. “He has honed his Chamber management, strategic planning and public affairs skills. His experience in working with businesses of all sizes and sectors will serve him well as will his focus on community, strong partnerships and commitment to inclusive and collaborative leadership.”

Parsons has been with the North Dakota economic development corporation since 2008, and the organization’s website says he has held roles in membership, communications, advocacy and leadership.

“I am excited to join the talented Chamber team and for my family to become a part of the Rochester community,” says Parsons. “The role of the Chamber is critical at this time and I very much look forward to working with the Chamber’s leadership, staff and volunteers – in helping businesses and the Rochester area community recover from the impact of the pandemic and strengthen our path forward.”