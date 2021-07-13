New President announced for Rochester Catholic Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Annemarie Vega has been named the new President of Rochester Catholic Schools (RCS).

Vega has been the Director of Enrollment at the Catholic Schools Center of Excellence (CSCOE) in Minneapolis and will take over at RCS on August 30.

"We have been very purposeful in our pursuit to find the right person who will lead RCS as we grow our schools and strengthen our mission of providing a premier education focused on whole child excellence," says Dr. John Wald, Co-Chair of the RCS Board of Trustees. "Ms. Vega brings innovative experience, proven leadership, and a deep devotion to Catholic education that will guide our schools and students into the future."

RCS says was instrumental in stabilizing declining enrollment among 79 schools throughout the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and within the last year, led a team that increased K-8 enrollment by more than 1,000 students.

"I look forward to building meaningful relationships with faculty, staff, families, and supporters to continue the excellent work of RCS and welcome more families into the RCS community," says Vega. "The greatest gift my parents gave me as a child was a Catholic education. I am passionate about sharing this gift so more students can discover their God-given potential.”