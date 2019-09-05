Clear

New Operations Director named for Ronald McDonald House

Jammie McGuire, Operations Director, Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, Minnesota Jammie McGuire, Operations Director, Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, Minnesota

Brings 19 years of experience to the job.

Sep 5, 2019
Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, Minnesota has named a new Operations Director.

Jammie McGuire took over the position on Tuesday.

"We are delighted to welcome Jammie to the House staff and look forward to the expertise she brings from her years of nonprofit experience,” says Executive Director Peggy Elliott. “Jammie joins an incredibly mission-focused team that is dedicated to providing shelter and caring support to hundreds of children and families each year.”

McGuire was the Facility and Member Services Director at the YMCA for seven years and the Senior Manager at Hope Lodge for 12 years before accepting the position with the House.

