New Nature Center in Oxbow Park underway

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County has a new plan to expand and improve the parks in Southeastern Minnesota to highlight the environmental features the great outdoors has to offer.

Olmsted County's plans to build a brand new nature center, a new entry way for Zollman Zoo, and all new landscaping are well underway after the County board got approval of a construction team Tuesday morning.

Olmsted County is constructing a whole new nature center building, as the old structure built in the 80's can't handle the increased visitors.

Olmsted County Parks Superintendent, Karlin Ziegler, explains, "We want to make sure we have a facility that draws people in, and also has the right capability for right programming needs we want to deliver to the community."

This new project will allow the nature center to expand programming to hold classes, public events, and a new exhibit area.

This project will nearly triple the existing space-- with a total of 13 thousand square feet.

The planning department expects this to be an 18-month project.

Two years ago the Olmsted County board decided to use this as the first project under legacy funding from the state of Minnesota.

This plan has been in the works for a few years. Now crews have started some of the infrastructure including a new sewer system.

As indoor areas are closed, outdoor places have become more important.

Ziegler says the goal is to better connect people to outdoor spaces.

"Pull people out of the city, pull people out of their comfort zone just a little bit, and get them out into our natural resources and our parks which is so important to protect."

APX construction company got the contract for this ambitious project --

Hoisington Koegler Design Inc. out of twin cities will design exhibits inside the nature center.

Construction of the new building is set to start in the spring, with completion slated for the fall of 2022.