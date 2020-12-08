New NICU opened at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has relocated its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The new space in the Mary Brigh Building will have the space to care for up to 34 patients.

"This new NICU will be a great benefit to Mayo Clinic's youngest patients and their families," says Christopher Colby, M.D., chair of the Division of Neonatal Medicine. "It offers a bright, nature-themed environment, and the private patient rooms allow space for parents to spend time comfortably with their baby."

The new NICU has private rooms for all patients, allowing parents to stay at their child’s bedside around the clock while also providing for greater social distancing and patient isolation if needed.

"Private rooms help to maximize isolation precautions, as well as enhance natural light and noise control, which is important for neonatal neurologic development," says Dr. Christopher Collura, Neonatal ICU's medical director.