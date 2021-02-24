New NIACC career center in Forest City gets big donation

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Winnebago Industries Foundation is contributing half-a-million dollars to support the John V. Hanson Career Center.

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is teaming up with the Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills and North Iowa Community School Districts on the project. Plans are for the Career Center to provide high school students with key educational opportunities in high demand and well-paying areas related to advanced manufacturing, construction trades, IT and healthcare.

“Our region is rich in talent. We see these vital educational opportunities as having great alignment with the current and future needs of the North Iowa area and Winnebago Industries,” says Huw Bower, President, Winnebago Outdoors. “This multi-year support from the Winnebago Industries Foundation to area education totaling $500,000 represents a portion of the ongoing and long-term commitment of Winnebago Industries to be an integral part of our North Iowa communities.”

Students will earn college credit by enrolling in NIACC classes at the Career Center. Organizers say this comes at no cost to the student or their parents and textbooks, tools, and equipment are also provided to the students.

“We are thrilled to have Winnebago Industries as a partner in the John V. Hanson Career Center,” says NIACC President Steve Schulz. “Their involvement underscores the importance of this work and how strong partnerships with local industry can create opportunities for students and provide a pipeline to the local workforce. We look forward to the many work-based learning opportunities our students will have with Winnebago Industries.”

The John V. Hanson Career Center is scheduled to open beginning in the fall of 2021 and will accommodate a minimum of 80 students per semester.