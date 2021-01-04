New Minnesota law will allow sexual assault victims more time to consider pursuing charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of Minnesota’s new laws is taking effect this year and will allow victims of sexual assault more time to consider whether to pursue criminal charges against their assaulter.

The law makes it so law enforcement or hospitals submit sexual assault kits to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension within 60 days.

From there the kits will be stored by the BCA for at least 30 months; previously the kits that weren’t sent to the BCA were stored locally and then destroyed by law enforcement within 3-6 months.

Olmsted County Victim Services says this will give victims who may be experiencing trauma from the assault more time to decide if they want to move forward with the case and possibly press criminal charges.

Program manager Laura Sutherland says it’s hard to understate how big of a move this actually is for victims.

Sutherland explained, “While Mayo Clinic has always worked closely with victims and our agency and we obviously really try to support victims throughout a sexual assault in terms of reporting. Afterwards we know there are some victims who want that ability on their own to see what the status of their kit is and if they can say to law enforcement, ‘Hey, yeah - I really do want to go forward now."

RPD has been sending all kits that victims signed off consent for to the BCA since 2019 but now all sexual assault kits will be included.

The new law will also enter the DNA evidence into a national index. In doing so it could help connect crimes committed locally to perpetrators out of state.