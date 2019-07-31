New Minnesota law targets e-cigarettes, goes into effect Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting on Thursday, August 1, most laws for cigarettes will expand to also include e-cigarette.

That's because the Clean Indoor Air Act will take effect, aiming to reduce the impact of second hand nicotine that can come from vaping devices. It also hopes to protect people from the harmful chemicals and metals they contain like lead, tin, and nickel.

People will no longer be able to use vaping devices in workplaces, indoor public places, restaurants, and bars. For example, in downtown Rochester's Peace Plaza, even though it is a public, outdoor space, it does have a 'no smoking' sign. That sign will now also include no vaping.

People tell KIMT they are happy with the coming changes, some even saying they are overdue.

"I don't mind if people do it outside and if that's your choice, your habbit, I don't mind that. But I would like a place where I can get away from it if I wanted to," Kierden Nique of Rochester said.

"If it has to do with smoking, it should be subject to the same laws...whether, it's old fashion cigarettes or new, more modern e-cigarettes. So, I'm glad this new law is being implemented," Marco of Lake City said.

In a press release, the Minnesota Commissioner of Health, Jan Malcolm, said he hopes the new restrictions show people that vaping is not healthy behavior.

People in the community hope youth, especially, here that message.

"The taste, the flavors, them making it seem like it's almost an extension of an iphone or an extension of electronics that the kids embrace, I think that really leads to kids believing it isn't bad for them," Marco said.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General calls teen e-cigarette use an epidemic. Locally, the 2017 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey found that nearly 20% of high-school students use e-cigarettes and 40% have tried them.

To learn more about the new law, click here.