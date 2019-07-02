New Minnesota budget kicks in, millions of dollars to protect natural resources

KIMT NEWS 3 - Governor Tim Walz's new Minnesota budget went into effect on July 1st. The budget devotes millions of dollars to protecting the state's natural resources.
More than $4 million dollars is going towards fighting chronic wasting disease and $1.5 million will help protect public waters. For a full look at how the budget is impacting Minnesota's water, land, and wildlife, click here.
