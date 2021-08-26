New Med City memory care community opens its doors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new memory care community is opening its doors in the Med City.

Cascade Creek represents the pinnacle of modern memory care, according to staff, featuring 50 suites to accommodate residents with cognitive-impairing diseases. The building they're part of is designed to encourage activity and connection with the outdoors, wrapping around an open-air courtyard with a second-floor patio overlooking it.

The Cascade Creek community also hopes to promote interaction and purpose, with space for residents to create art, work on projects, and gather for social, cultural, and educational programs.