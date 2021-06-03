New Mayo mobile clinic to begin serving southern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is launching a new mobile clinic to serve rural communities across southern Minnesota.

"Mayo Clinic Health System patients will have the peace of mind knowing that they are always connected to the world's leading medical experts,” says Jennifer Horn, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, Southeast Minnesota Region, MCHS. "Regardless of where you receive care, your health information will be readily available to Mayo's care teams."

The mobile clinic will begin patient visits in the summer of 2021 and MCHS specific times and locations of service will be communicated to patients. The mobile clinic will include:

· Two exam rooms

· On-site laboratory

· Pharmacy services

· One slide-out wall to expand workspace

· Wheelchair lift

· Blood draw chair

· Two Medical grade vaccine freezer

· Medical grade refrigerator

· Satellite communications system

· Restroom

· Mobile hotspot

"From our experience during the pandemic, we know that our patients are open to new, more convenient ways of receiving care," says Dr. Horn. "Our goal is to use digital technologies like virtual visits and innovative ideas like this mobile health clinic to make Mayo Clinic care more accessible to our patients, no matter where they live. We see this is as a necessary and welcome transformation in health care to continue meeting our patients’ needs."

MCHS says mobile clinic services will include:

· Acute illness/infection.

· Immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccinations.

· Preventive services and health care screenings.

· Medication refills and checks.

· Chronic disease checks.

· Warfarin management.

· Pacemaker checks (virtual).

· Specialty consults and follow-ups (virtual).

· Prenatal visits (virtual).

· Wellness visits.

· Pediatrics.