New Mason City boutique offers goods with a conscience

My Fair Trade offers ethically-sourced home goods and clothing.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Have you ever wondered about the products you buy and how they are made? A new store in Mason City is answering that very question.

My Fair Trade opened up a week ago in downtown. The boutique sells everything from clothing, to tea and even soaps which are all ethically-sourced. Those items are made by workers in third-world countries who are treated fairly and paid a decent wage.  

Store owner Rachael Schreck said,  "So when we go to the store and we buy something for four dollars, someone on the other end had to pay for that discount for us. So, it started becoming important for me to know where the things i was purchasing for my family came from."

Schreck says one of her favorite clothing lines in her store is made by women who were saved from human trafficking in Nepal.  The company, called Elegantees, is run by an Iowa woman.

It has always been one of Schreck's dreams to open up a store like this.  She says with the boom in downtown Mason City, it was the right time to do it.

