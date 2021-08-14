New Lanesboro mural brings together community members and tourists

LANESBORO, Minn.- A new mural at Lanesboro's Parkway Place is attracting the eyes of tourists and community members.

"We wanted to do something fun with this space. We wanted to kind of make it a place where it can be accessible and welcoming," says Kiara Hohn, the artist who designed it.

Hohn is also an administrative intern for Lanesboro Arts. She wanted to paint the wall at Parkway Place, after learning the city was looking for an artist. With a strong passion for art, Hohn told her boss she wanted to do it.

"We wanted to have something be bright and colorful in the background as well and so I designed this mural with that kind of mind with colors and something just inviting."

The mural consists of flowers, sunshine, and a river. Hohn wanted to incorporate all kinds of colors of the rainbow and make the painting bright, vibrant, and colorful. It's also catching the eyes of tourists from out of town like Kali G who is visiting the community with her family.

"I think it's full of joy and the sun reminds me of a sunny warm day like today."

Other tourists like Amy Swanson and Kristin Lingen enjoy looking at Hohn's masterpiece.

"We just walked across the street and saw it for the first time. I was honestly struck that it was very very pretty and it was honestly large and it just looked eclectic like the downtown area," says Swanson.

The project also includes freshly painted picnic tables, flower planters, shade tents, and ambient evening lighting.