New Iowa prep football districts released

Mason City drops from Class 4A to 3A.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 9:56 AM

2020 Iowa prep football districts

Class 3A 

District 2: Mason City, Ballard, Boone, Humboldt, Gilbert, Webster City.

District 3: Charles City, Decorah, Western Dubuque, Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware.

Class 2A

District 2: Algona, Cherokee, Estherville-LC, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Okoboji, Spirit Lake

District 3: Clear Lake, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden, Roland-Story, West Marshall.

District 4: Crestwood, Independence, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Waukon.

Class 1A

District 2: Belmond-Klemme, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove, Pocahontas, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley.

District 4: Central Springs, Waterloo Columbus, Denver, Jesup, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg

Class A

District 2: Alta-Aurelia, Bishop Garrigan, Manson NW Webster, North Union, St Edmond, West Hancock.

District 3: Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman Catholic, North Butler, St. Ansgar, West Fork.

8-player

District 2: AGWSR, Clarksville, Janesville, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli, Turkey Valley.

https://www.iahsaa.org/football-2020-21-districts-groups-success-model/

