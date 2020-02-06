New Iowa prep football districts released

2020 Iowa prep football districts
Class 3A
District 2: Mason City, Ballard, Boone, Humboldt, Gilbert, Webster City.
District 3: Charles City, Decorah, Western Dubuque, Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware.
Class 2A
District 2: Algona, Cherokee, Estherville-LC, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Okoboji, Spirit Lake
District 3: Clear Lake, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden, Roland-Story, West Marshall.
District 4: Crestwood, Independence, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Waukon.
Class 1A
District 2: Belmond-Klemme, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove, Pocahontas, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley.
District 4: Central Springs, Waterloo Columbus, Denver, Jesup, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg
Class A
District 2: Alta-Aurelia, Bishop Garrigan, Manson NW Webster, North Union, St Edmond, West Hancock.
District 3: Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman Catholic, North Butler, St. Ansgar, West Fork.
8-player
District 2: AGWSR, Clarksville, Janesville, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli, Turkey Valley.
https://www.iahsaa.org/football-2020-21-districts-groups-success-model/
