New handicap accessible nail shop opening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We all love to feel pampered every now and then. For some us that means getting our nails done. A trip to the salon isn't always so simple for those with disabilities. That's why a Rochester couple is opening a new handicap accessible nail salon.

On 6th street northwest the shop is called Hannah Nails and they’re looking to address the need for providing nail services to all people.

Hannah Le and her fiancé just opened more than a week ago to cater to everyone looking for a spa day.

“Very happy and exciting,” Le said.

For the last nine months they've been busy putting the finishing touches on their salon. The entire building is handicap accessible, including wide spaces to fit wheel chairs at the nail stations and rails to move around the shop in a chair with ease. The couple say they're looking to make sure everyone is welcomed.

“Easily get into a chair where they can be assisted with people to help them get into the chair and get their nails done,” They said.

Services aren't limited for those with disabilities. They're offering all services for all clients.