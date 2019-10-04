Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Hampton man sentenced for child porn

William Rolen
William Rolen

Caught after communicating with an undercover agent.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A New Hampton man is going to federal prison for child porn.

William Rolen, 57, has been sentenced to 15 years and eight months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release. Rolen will also have to comply with all sex offender registry and public notification requirements.

Rolen pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography after federal authorities said Rolen communicated with an undercover agent to meet with a child and engage in sex acts. Rolen did not show up for the meeting.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Police Department, the New Hampton Police Department, and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
A brisk start will lead to sunny skies before more rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Women's Shelter Blanket

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Thursday volleyball highlights

Image

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/3

Image

Domestic violence awareness

Image

Theatre grand opening

Image

Pro life march

Image

Iowa Crisis Negotiation Team wins Competition

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Senior Living construction begins

Community Events