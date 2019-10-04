New Hampton man sentenced for child porn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A New Hampton man is going to federal prison for child porn.

William Rolen, 57, has been sentenced to 15 years and eight months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release. Rolen will also have to comply with all sex offender registry and public notification requirements.

Rolen pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography after federal authorities said Rolen communicated with an undercover agent to meet with a child and engage in sex acts. Rolen did not show up for the meeting.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Police Department, the New Hampton Police Department, and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office