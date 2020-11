MASON CITY, Iowa – A New Hampton man is accused of have sex with a minor in Cerro Gordo County.

Dylan Michael Jones, 23, was arrested Wednesday for 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say Jones committed a sex act with a 15-year-old victim in November and knew the age of his victim prior to the act.

Jones has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. A no contact order has been filed in this case.