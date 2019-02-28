New HOF class for Mason City High School

MASON CITY, Iowa – Five new members are chosen for the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Out of 52 nominations, the selection committee picked Tim Fleming, Jean Gordon, Bill Moore, Brian Randell, and the 1987, 1988, and 1989 girls swim teams to make up the Class of 2019.

The new HOF members will be inducted on September 6 and recognized during Mason City High School’s first home football game of the season.