New HIV cases in Iowa plummet 30% over three years

DES MOINES, Iowa – For the first time in over 20 years, the state of Iowa is seeing a sustained reduction in new cases of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says HIV diagnoses dropped 30% over the past three years. That’s the first such sustained reduction since HIV reporting began in 1998.

“This report and the three-year trend demonstrate the value of early testing, access to good health care, and strong support to help people living with HIV make the most of that health care,” says Randy Mayer, chief of the Bureau of HIV, STD and Hepatitis at IDPH. “Clearly, our most impactful services include comprehensive health care that includes testing, client-centered case management, transportation assistance and housing.”

The drop in HIV diagnoses includes males (32% reduction), white Iowans (35% reduction), black/African-American Iowans (33% reduction), and men who have sex with men (43% reduction).

The latest report also shows over 80% of Iowans diagnosed and living with HIV had undetectable amounts of virus in their blood. Studies show that people cannot transmit HIV sexually when they are in that state and this is likely reducing HIV transmission in Iowa.