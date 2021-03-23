New Gophers coach is focused on in-state recruiting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ben Johnson wore a Gophers pullover to his interview with athletic director Mark Coyle for the job as Minnesota's head coach.

Johnson's first task with the men's basketball program will be to persuade more in-state recruits to stay home. The 40-year-old Johnson was introduced at a news conference on the team's practice court. He played two seasons for the Gophers and was an assistant in the program for five years.

Johnson will be a first-time head coach. Coyle says he's not concerned about the lack of experience. Johnson's local connections will be a key resource.