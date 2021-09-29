New Founding Partner announced for Mason City Arena

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new Founding Partner is being announced for the Mason City Arena.

Mason City Youth Hockey, in partnership with the North Iowa Bulls, the City of Mason City, and Mason City Parks and Recreation, says it welcomes the support of Midwest Construction.

“As an owner, I am happy to say On behalf of Midwest Construction and my Family Partners, we are very proud to be a part of this program,” says Paul Despenas.

A public statement released on the founding partnership says:

“Midwest Construction is proud to be a Founding Partner and particularly proud to lead this initiative to get more boys and girls involved in this great game. MWC Values are strong and we believe wholeheartedly that our youth, combined with the values that the game of hockey instills, are our future.”

“Midwest Construction’s passion for hockey aligns with the program’s goal of growing youth hockey across northern Iowa. To make Mason City Youth Hockey a more inclusive organization, Midwest Construction, in collaboration with Christie Doors Store, has purchased over 30 starter equipment sets for the Learn to Play Program.”

A celebration of the new partnership will be held at Mason City Arena Wednesday at 6 p.m. to honor Midwest Construction for its support. The public is welcome to attend or watch live on Mason City Youth Hockey’s Facebook page.