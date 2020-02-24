Clear

New Equity and Inclusion Resource Center is now open at RCTC

Rochester Community and Technical college just opened a brand new resource center for the students.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 2:06 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 2:07 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RCTC is an open enrollment institute, so students from all backgrounds attend there. That's why they felt the need to open the Equity and Inclusion Resource Center.

Multicultural Adviser, Chao Mwatela, explained how students perform academically is directly tied to the barriers they face such as race, gender or sexuality. She said this center will be a space for students that allows them to access different resources that help eliminate those barriers. "A safe space, right? A place that they feel comfortable coming to," said Mwatela. "Whether they aren't sure about where to go, at least we can redirect them even if we don't have that resource specifically here." Mwatela said the students can find a variety of different resources from health resources to housing resources.

Mwatela hopes this center will be a one stop shop for students. "We're constantly seeing those students and realizing that we can mention 'you can go here or there,' but it's really hard if they're working two jobs and are in school to then go around town to find all the places they need to access to get those resources."

Different organizations in the community have already started renting out the space to provide more resources to the students. Every week, the center will have conversation circles.

