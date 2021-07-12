New driverless vehicles make their way to downtown Rochester

A new electric driverless vehicle program arrived in downtown Rochester today.

The program was in collaboration with the city of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, First Transit, EasyMile and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT).

The Med City Mover program supplied downtown Rochester with two shuttles.

Each shuttle can hold six people apiece and have a speed threshold of 12 to 15 miles per hour.

The shuttles will begin mapping their routes today until late August when they will begin carrying passengers.

Tara Olds is the project manager for the Med City Mover program and says the vehicles are a great way to address environmental challenges within Rochester.

"The vehicles are fully electric, so that is pretty exciting to see. It is a great way to address the environmental concerns we see here. They can hold six seated and belted passengers at one time, in addition to an operator or attendant that will be able to take over the vehicle in a manual condition if necessary. That person can also be standing for that operation," Olds said.

Rochester is the only city within Minnesota to be given access to a driverless electric program such as the Med City Mover.