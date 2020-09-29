New Details Released After 911 Outage in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're learning new details about what caused a 911 outage across seven states, including Minnesota, last night.

The Minnesota Department of Public Health says an initial report from CenturyLink, the state's contracted 911 service provider, suggests the issue may have been caused by a technical error with a partnering vendor.

CenturyLink's initial report also says the outage lasted 48 minutes, and led to at least 135 calls in Minnesota to not be routed to answering points. However, DPH officials believe the outage may actually have been longer, and caused more calls to go unanswered.

"In its own preliminary review, DPS-ECN believes the outage was longer and that a number of 911 calls that failed to be routed were not included in the list," public health officials said in a press release.

The six other states affected by yesterday's outage were Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah.