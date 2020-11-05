New Day Center Opens in Rochester

It's only a matter of time before cold upper-midwest weather reaches the area again, and as the pandemic drags on, there is growing concern about providing shelter for Rochester's homeless population.

For those in need of shelter, they can breathe a sigh of a relief as a new facility is now open in the Med City.

Thursday was the facility's first full day open to the public.

In collaboration with the City of Rochester and funding provided by the Federal CARES Act, The Landing MN transformed the former Fire Station at Silver Lake Drive into a Day Center for those experiencing homelessness.

Renovations include a handicap accessible bathroom, lockers for individuals to store their belongings, and a washer and dryer.

The day center initially offered support to individuals through The Salvation Army. Now, with growing demand, city leaders are addressing the need for additional space.

The landing co-founder Dan Fifield hopes this will eventually lead to a full-time homeless shelter here in rochester.

He says, "I think that's a necessity. We've seen our numbers of folks that are experiencing homelessness take a substantial jump over the last year, and I think we will continue to see that happening, especially during the pandemic, and loss of employment and things of that nature."

Fifield also says The Landing is always accepting donations. The new Silver Lake Day Center will be open from 8am to 7pm every day in addition to the services still being provided through The Salvation Army.

Overnight shelter will continue to be provided through Catholic Charities at the Rochester Community Warming Center and Dorothy Day Hospitality House.