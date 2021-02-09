New Covid-19 Vaccination site will open in Rochester

On Monday, Governor Tim Walz announced a new Covid-19 community vaccination site will launch this week in Rochester. The large-scale, permanent site will be the third such site in the state. The other sites are in Duluth and Minneapolis. The site will service roughly 1500 Minnesotans 65 and older in its first week.

"We knew Minneapolis and Duluth had been chosen and we heard Southern Minnesota. We were hoping it was Rochester and indeed it is," said a smiling Mayor Kim Norton during a Zoom call Monday evening.

"We’re building a reliable network of options for Minnesotans to access the vaccine,” said Governor Walz. “Today, we are expanding that network in southern Minnesota to give more Minnesotans access to shots where they live, so we can crush COVID-19 and get back to business as usual.”

"I think it will mean that not just Rochester but the whole surrounding area will have access to vaccinations as soon as the state sends them," Mayor Norton said.

The announcement follows the launch of the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program and the opening of large-scale, permanent sites in Minneapolis and Duluth.

“Our elders are among our most vulnerable Minnesotans when it comes to the risks of COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Today we are moving forward with our plan of expanding access across the state and setting the stage for the day federal vaccine supply catches up with demand. We are determined to ensure every Minnesotan has the opportunity to access the vaccine, no matter where they live.”