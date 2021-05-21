New County Engineer named for Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County has hired a new Public Works Director/County Engineer.

Ben Johnson is taking over the role after spending the previous nine years as Assistant County Engineer in Public Works.

“Ben’s technical skills and knowledge make him a very talented engineer,” says Olmsted County Division Administrator for Physical Development Kaye Bieniek. “He is dedicated, conscientious, and hard-working. I am excited to see the leadership, teamwork, and collaborative spirit he will bring as the director of public works/county engineer.”

Johnson is replacing Bieniek.

Olmsted County says Johnson’s new job will include:

Providing professional engineering and oversight for the planning, design, and construction of Public Works projects.

Leading the analysis of engineering studies prepared by professional consultants for the county’s transportation infrastructure.

Developing long-term Public Works capital improvement plans and budgets, and more.