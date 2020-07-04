New Clear Lake splash pad open to the public

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It has been brutally hot outside, with temperatures reaching the high 80s/lower 90s, plus the humidity making it feel sticky. And if you have little kids, they may be craving a place to cool off. Now, a new option is available in Clear Lake.

Friday morning, city officials, including Mayor Nelson Crabb, cut the ribbon on the $1.2 million splash zone project at City Beach. It features 3 splash zones for kids and families, expanded restrooms, a covered picnic area, and murals depecting events and everyday life in Clear Lake.

Mayor Crabb says the idea to expand the former splash pad on the site came as a way to continually enhance the town's waterfront, and draw not just local families, but tourists as well.

"How can we continue to enhance this wonderful area, with the beach and the sea wall and north lake view. The idea came up, 'let's expand the splash pad to make it available to more of the kids locally as well as to our visitors.'"

And the opening comes at a perfect time.

"We're down economically, we're down socially. This provides an opportunity to still be socially distant, and for the young people who have had to be inside for so long, this is a good outlet and opportunity for them."