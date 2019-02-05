Clear
New Cable Franchise Coming to Rochester

Residents in Rochester will have more options to choose from now that City Council gave the green light for a new franchise to arrive.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 12:02 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Charter Communications will face more competition from another cable company that was just approved to come to Rochester.

MetroNet is a fiber-optic company based in Indiana and its move to the Med City would allow more lower-income homes to be able to access broadband services.

"Broadband is critical to education," Michael Wojcik said. "There's a lot of households that can't afford the 800 dollars that it costs just to get broadband alone from Charter Communications."

David Hoyer is a resident who agrees and says he subscribes to DirecTV since he found Charter way too pricey.

"I think it's good for the people in Rochester to have a choice because right now you are stuck with Charter and that's your only option unless you want to go with DirecTV or Dish," Hoyer said.

Wojcik tells KIMT MetroNet will have five years to build out their broadband services in Rochester but says he expects they will be coming a lot sooner.

