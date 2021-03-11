New COVID variant found in the Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The South African variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been detected in Minnesota.

The state’s first case of the B.1.351 virus showed up in a Twin Cities resident in their 40s. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the person become sick on January 24 but was not hospitalized. Health investigators say the person had no recent travel history but may have been exposed to someone who had traveled internationally. This variant was first detected in South Africa.

“The virus continues to mutate as all viruses do,” says MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “That’s yet another reason why we want to limit COVID-19 transmission – the fewer people who get COVID-19, the fewer opportunities the virus has to mutate. The good news is that we can slow that process by wearing masks, keeping social distance, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate.”

The B.1.351 COVID variant is believed to be more transmissible but MDH says it is not yet know if it causes more severe illness.

“It’s important to limit travel during a pandemic as much as possible and if you must travel, it is important to follow public health guidance on getting tested prior to travel, using careful protective measures during travel, and quarantining and getting tested after travel,” says State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield.

CDC recommends getting tested one to three days before an international flight, quarantining for at least seven days after the flight and testing three to five days after arrival. It is also recommended that people consider getting tested one to three days prior to domestic travel, restrict activities for at least seven days upon return and test for COVID-19 three to five days after arrival.

“Widespread testing is the best tool we have for tracking what COVID-19 is doing in Minnesota,” says MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff. “Broad testing is also the best way to find asymptomatic cases, which we know can still spread the virus to others. Testing is a key tool in our toolbox to mitigate the impact of this pandemic: Test, isolate, quarantine, practice social distancing, wear a mask, avoid gatherings outside your household whenever possible, and stay home if you are ill.”