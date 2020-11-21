New COVID cases in Iowa down from record high

DES MOINES, Iowa – New coronavirus cases continue to decline in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting on Saturday 3,636 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths. That’s down from a pandemic-high of over 7,000 new cases on November 9.

There have now been 2,159 coronavirus deaths across the state.

1,153,818 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

In the KIMT viewing area:

Cerro Gordo County – 98 new cases.

Floyd county – 19 new cases and 2 new deaths.

Hancock County – 22 new cases.

Mitchell County – 20 new cases.

Worth County – 9 new cases.

Howard County – 12 new cases.

Winnebago County – 18 new cases.