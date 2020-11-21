Clear
New COVID cases in Iowa down from record high

Almost 50% below November 9 pandemic high.

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 12:17 PM
Updated: Nov 21, 2020 12:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – New coronavirus cases continue to decline in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting on Saturday 3,636 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths. That’s down from a pandemic-high of over 7,000 new cases on November 9.

There have now been 2,159 coronavirus deaths across the state.

1,153,818 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

In the KIMT viewing area:

Cerro Gordo County – 98 new cases.

Floyd county – 19 new cases and 2 new deaths.

Hancock County – 22 new cases.

Mitchell County – 20 new cases.

Worth County – 9 new cases.

Howard County – 12 new cases.

Winnebago County – 18 new cases.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 256700

Reported Deaths: 3206
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin557211075
Ramsey23623457
Anoka18296208
Dakota17787172
Washington11756102
Stearns1159384
Scott688452
St. Louis676690
Wright604634
Olmsted580030
Sherburne473438
Clay414452
Carver371410
Blue Earth352511
Rice335828
Kandiyohi317712
Crow Wing290828
Nobles288727
Chisago26247
Benton244936
Winona233426
Otter Tail232815
Mower222822
Polk202121
Douglas196426
Morrison193420
Lyon174710
Beltrami169615
McLeod16349
Goodhue162325
Itasca156622
Becker15578
Todd155412
Steele15436
Isanti150212
Nicollet136122
Carlton13509
Freeborn12795
Waseca122310
Le Sueur12099
Mille Lacs120130
Cass10948
Pine10555
Brown102410
Meeker9267
Martin91320
Roseau8742
Hubbard86719
Wabasha8351
Watonwan7444
Dodge7410
Chippewa7047
Redwood68717
Wadena6386
Sibley6324
Renville62017
Pipestone61217
Cottonwood6010
Aitkin59419
Rock5839
Houston5672
Fillmore5570
Yellow Medicine5088
Murray4963
Kanabec47511
Pennington4664
Swift4575
Faribault4441
Pope4340
Stevens4021
Clearwater3965
Marshall3757
Jackson3731
Unassigned32957
Koochiching3085
Lake3043
Wilkin2995
Lac qui Parle2953
Lincoln2861
Norman2856
Big Stone2601
Mahnomen2194
Grant2056
Red Lake1673
Kittson1574
Traverse1140
Lake of the Woods781
Cook540

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 204754

Reported Deaths: 2131
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk30369319
Linn12843152
Black Hawk10005125
Scott983069
Woodbury9706110
Johnson881835
Dubuque847589
Story617019
Dallas579255
Pottawattamie554464
Sioux343324
Webster324527
Marshall321141
Cerro Gordo311038
Clinton292737
Buena Vista286514
Des Moines259115
Muscatine257564
Plymouth254437
Warren24539
Wapello232771
Jones216411
Jasper198139
Marion186018
Carroll183720
Lee182615
Bremer171112
Henry16617
Crawford166015
Benton151813
Tama143239
Delaware131821
Jackson13088
Boone124111
Washington123412
Dickinson123210
Mahaska115927
Wright11185
Page10553
Buchanan10479
Hardin101910
Clay10064
Harrison99127
Clayton9714
Calhoun9707
Hamilton9577
Cedar94813
Mills9436
Fayette9278
Lyon9208
Kossuth8964
Floyd89514
Poweshiek88612
Butler8713
Winneshiek8609
Winnebago85523
Iowa84211
Louisa77516
Hancock7737
Sac7527
Grundy75010
Chickasaw7473
Cherokee7214
Cass71718
Shelby7053
Appanoose6926
Allamakee68811
Emmet68823
Mitchell6844
Guthrie68215
Franklin66219
Union6566
Humboldt6404
Madison6224
Jefferson5901
Palo Alto5853
Unassigned5330
Keokuk5075
Pocahontas4952
Osceola4801
Howard4759
Greene4730
Clarke4524
Ida4239
Davis4184
Monroe40412
Taylor4042
Montgomery40310
Adair3966
Monona3662
Fremont3342
Van Buren3224
Worth3180
Lucas2976
Decatur2930
Audubon2791
Wayne2796
Ringgold1722
Adams1501
