New COVID-19 variant strain located in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - Health officials said Tuesday a new COVID-19 variant is in Iowa.

Officials said the variant is referred to as the India variant because it was detected there. The cases were reported in adults in Jefferson County.

"B.1.617 is not designated as a “variant of concern,” indicating that there is not currently evidence of increased transmissibility or more severe disease caused by this variant. However, we share this information as a matter of public interest given the virus impact and newly issued travel restrictions to India. The P.1 and B.1.1.7 variant strains which were previously confirmed by IDPH are considered “variants of concern," officials said.