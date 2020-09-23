New COVID-19 spit test announced

ROCHESTER, Minn - Many who have received a COVID-19 test have expressed some amount of discomfort.

Test done at the Graham Park site are conducted by a PPE-clad medical professional who takes a swab sample from deep in a patient’s nose or far in the back of their throat.

That’s obviously not super comfortable but now health officials are opening the state’s first COVID-19 saliva testing site in Duluth.

It’s the first of ten sites planned to open across Minnesota.

Olmsted County Public Health director Graham Briggs said,” It's great to have another test on the market, that's really what we're looking at. The more tests that are available, the more options for people, the better it's going to be for the community to get tested and be aware of their status.”

The goal is to provide more access to testing and this new way of testing is as easy as spitting in a cup.

Patients will get results back within a day or two and it will be free of charge.

Health officials have yet to announce where the nine other locations will be.