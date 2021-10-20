New COVID-19 rapid testing site to open in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that a new COVID-19 rapid testing site will open in Albert Lea.

The new site will launch next week, according to a press release. The sites are being supported by the Minnesota National Guard.

“Minnesotans are working hard to navigate daycare, school, and work — and they need the reassurance and ease of rapid testing to keep their lives on track,” said Governor Walz. “That’s why we are expanding our testing offerings and launching new testing sites in the metro and Greater Minnesota to meet folks where they are. By helping Minnesotans get the speedy test results they need, we are taking action to make sure Minnesotans have access to rapid testing options at our free community testing network.”

“Testing for COVID-19 helps keep our kids safe in the classroom and workers protected on the job,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Rapid testing is just what Minnesota parents need right now, and that’s why we are standing up new sites across Minnesota to get more free rapid tests to Minnesota families.”