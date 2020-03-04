Clear
New COVID-19 information center being created in Olmsted County

Local organizations joining together to keep public informed on coronavirus situation.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 5:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Several Olmsted County organizations are forming a Joint Information Center on COVID-19.

Olmsted County Public Health Services, City of Rochester, Federal Medical Center – Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County, Olmsted Medical Center, Rochester International Airport, and Rochester Public Schools say they’ll be working together to make sure the public is informed and repaired to deal with COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

“Having the Joint Information Center in place will ensure organizations across the community have access to the latest COVID-19 information and that communications on this topic are being shared in a coordinated, consistent fashion,” says Olmsted County Director of Public Health Services Graham Briggs.

Minnesota health officials announced on Monday that up to 100 people per day can be tested at the state public health laboratory.
Officials say residents can take the following actions to prepare for the virus’ arrival in Olmsted County:

• Gradually build up supplies of non-perishable foods over the course of the next few weeks. This may help make it easier to stay home if you or a family member becomes sick.

• Identify necessary items to have at home, including prescription medicines (check your refill dates), and non-prescription medications, such as fever-reducing medications.

• Create backup plans for childcare if a school or childcare facility is temporarily closed or for when parents, children, or a childcare provider is sick.

More information on COVID-19 and preparing for it is available at the following links:

Minnesota Department of Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

o Ready.gov

o http://do1thing.com/

Mayo Clinic News Network

