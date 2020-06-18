New COVID-19 deaths up for a fourth straight day in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus number for the state of Minnesota as of June 18.
Total Cases – 31,675
New Cases – 387
New Deaths – 19
Total Deaths – 1,344
Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,064
Number Of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,292
Approximate Number Of Completed Tests – 460,879
Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,718
Hospitalized As Of Today – 345
Cases In ICU As Of Today – 171
New coronavirus deaths in Minnesota increased by 7 from Wednesday to Thursday, going from 12 to 19. That’s the fourth consecutive day of increase. Those currently hospitalized dropped by 6, from 351 to 345, and COVID-19 patients in intensive care declined by 10, from 181 to 171. The number of daily new cases dropped from 419 to 387.
