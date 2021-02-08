New COVID-19 community vaccination site coming to Rochester

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new COVIE-19 community vaccination site is being launched in Rochester.

Governor Walz says the large-scale permanent vaccination site is expected to provide shots to around 1,500 Minnesotans 65 and old in its first week of operation.

“We’re building a reliable network of options for Minnesotans to access the vaccine,” says Governor Walz. “Today, we are expanding that network in southern Minnesota to give more Minnesotans access to shots where they live, so we can crush COVID-19 and get back to business as usual.”

The Rochester site joins community vaccination locations in Minneapolis and Duluth.

“We still need more supply, but we have to be ready when the federal government ramps up to meet the demand,” says Walz. “Just as Minnesota is leading in testing, we are leading in community vaccination. We will be ready to continue expanding access until every Minnesotan has the opportunity to receive the vaccine, regardless of where they live.”

More than 220,000 Minnesotans age 65 and older registered for the state’s COVID-19 65+ vaccine registry.

“Our elders are among our most vulnerable Minnesotans when it comes to the risks of COVID-19,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Today we are moving forward with our plan of expanding access across the state, and setting the stage for the day federal vaccine supply catches up with demand. We are determined to ensure every Minnesotan has the opportunity to access the vaccine, no matter where they live.”