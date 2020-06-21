New COVID-19 cases jump up by almost 200 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am, June 21.

Total Cases – 25,891

New Cases – 457

Total Deaths – 685

New Deaths – 4

Hospitalized – 170

Recovered – 16,022

Total Tested – 256,965

New Tests – 7,758

Coronavirus Patients Admitted In The Last 24 Hours – 14

Patients In ICU – 53

Patients On Ventilators – 27

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa jumped back up again, rising from 260 Saturday to 457 Sunday. Looking at the overall trends, the daily number of new cases has remained relative steady since the end of May, bouncing between 200 and 400 cases. However, the numbers of deaths, hospitalizations, and patients in intensive care has been steadily declining over that same time period.

To see more coronavirus statistics for the state of Iowa, click here.